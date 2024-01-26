RCMP arrest Hay River shooting suspect

RCMP say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Hay River has been taken into custody in Yellowknife.

On January 19, police in Hay River issued a news release calling for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Beaulieu, 25.

RCMP said Beaulieu was a suspect in a shooting after another man was brought to Hay River’s health centre with serious injuries on January 16.

In an update on Friday, RCMP said Beaulieu had been safely taken into custody in Yellowknife.

Beaulieu is facing numerous charges that have not yet been proven in court, including aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.