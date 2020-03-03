Applications open for Yellowknife Community Foundation funds

The Yellowknife Community Foundation announced on Tuesday it is now accepting applications for its various grants and scholarships.

The foundation administers a range of funds and scholarships, many named for current and former Yellowknife residents, philanthropists, and organizations.

Initial deadlines are March 31 for the Yellowknife Community Fund and named funds, and May 15 for scholarships.

There are two further opportunities, later in the year, to apply to named funds.

This year's grants and scholarships include some recent additions: examples are a new scholarship for northern students in health-related fields and a fund opened last year for office managers and administrators in the name of the late Lena Gosselin.

More: List of grants and scholarships

A separate fund, the Yellowknife Community Fund, allows organizations to apply if they are seeking money for capital assets – in other words, items to help complete a project (like a bench for a memorial park).

Applicants to the Community Fund itself should be seeking to develop a project that improves social conditions; promotes arts, culture, sports, and community development; advances education or healthcare provision; or advances other charitable activities or facilities.

There are requirements governing who can apply for which grant or scholarship. You should check each fund's webpage carefully before applying.