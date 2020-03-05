RCMP, making hand games link, arrest man for trafficking

Police on Thursday said they had arrested and charged a 30-year-old Whatì resident in connection with trafficking what is believed to be crack cocaine.

In a news release, RCMP noted the arrest took place ahead of an upcoming hand games tournament, during which police estimate 1,000 visitors will spend time in Whatì.

"This is a significant seizure in our effort to maintain public safety and prevent the entry of illicit drugs in the community," said Cst Carman Dutz of the local detachment.

Police said the man charged, Craig James Rabesca, had initially been arrested for mischief. RCMP allege a search revealed him to be in possession of "one ounce of drugs suspected to be crack cocaine."

The charge has not yet been tested in court. Rabesca is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He is due in court on May 19.

Police say traffic enforcement in Whatì, Behchokǫ̀, and the ice road will be increased during the tournament.

"Travellers can expect to see road patrols and check stops," RCMP stated.

Advertisement.



Advertisement.

