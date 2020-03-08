RCMP major crimes unit investigates sudden death in Behchokǫ̀

NWT major crimes officers are investigating the death of a man in Behchokǫ̀ early on Saturday, police confirmed in a news release on Sunday morning.

There are few confirmed details of what took place. RCMP said nobody has yet been charged and the police investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The death was reported to RCMP shortly after 9am on Saturday. "Behchokǫ̀ RCMP responded to a report of an adult man in a residence, deceased," said police.

RCMP did not release the identity of the man who passed away, nor did they provide a cause of death.

The man was identified locally as Behchokǫ̀ resident Andrew Migwi, described by one relative as a "kind, gentle man" who always knew what to say.

"Officers with the major crimes unit have taken over the investigation," read an RCMP statement.

"Forensic identification services and police dog services are on scene and assisting with the investigation, with support from Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife RCMP."

Police asked anyone with information to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.