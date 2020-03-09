Two from Yellowknife face murder charge in Red Earth Creek death

Two people from Yellowknife are charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Alberta man whose body was found near Red Earth Creek in December.

Faisal Fadul Aden, who was 24, was found off Highway 88 near the small community – some 400 km north of Edmonton and 300 km southeast of High Level – on December 4.

What happened to him has not been revealed, but police say an autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

RCMP say they made two arrests in connection with their investigation on Friday.

Winston Derksen, 30, is from Yellowknife but was arrested in Prince George, BC, RCMP said. Deidre Lafferty, a 21-year-old from Yellowknife, was said to have been arrested in the NWT on the same day.

They are set to appear in an Alberta court at a later date.