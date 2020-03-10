Inuvik asks for feedback to drive tourism plan

The Town of Inuvik is asking residents to provide input on a new tourism marketing strategy for the community.

Two meetings will take place on Thursday, hosted by the Town and targeted at residents, businesses, and community organizations.

The Town says the free sessions, open to anyone, are to discuss "where we would like to see the Town of Inuvik focus its marketing efforts."

Both meetings are at the Midnight Sun Complex community hall. Meals and door prizes are provided at each.

The first meeting, from 1pm till 5pm with lunch beforehand, focuses on tourism stakeholders.

The second meeting, from 6pm till 8pm after a dinner from 5pm till 6pm, is a public consultation.