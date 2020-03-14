La Dee Dah Boutique in Yellowknife to close

The owners of Yellowknife's La Dee Dah Boutique say the "very difficult decision" has been taken to close the store next month.

Posting on Facebook, the owners said the store's last day would be April 25. Anyone with outstanding gift certificates or credit notes is asked to claim them before that date.

The store opened in November 2018 as an offshoot of an existing La Dee Dah Boutique in Hay River, which is understood to be unaffected.

The Yellowknife location, in the city's Center Ice Plaza, will operate a clearance sale at a 40-percent discount until its final day.

Writing online, owner Nikki Ashton said: "We truly loved [the store]. We put in a lot of heart, sweat, and tears.

"This was a very difficult decision for us, but what was best for our families and our business as a whole."

The store is the second in Yellowknife this month to announce its closure. The Farmhouse, a home decor store in the YK Centre mall, said it would close as no appropriate space could be identified for a much-needed expansion.