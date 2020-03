Lucifer is no ordinary rescue cat the NWT SPCA. She came in from Fort Good Hope and has a reputation for chasing foxes – with some scars to prove it.

Check out Lucifer's story in our latest Pet Project episode, filmed weekly at the SPCA. Maybe you could give her a home!

Meanwhile, the YK Sitter Pet of the Month is Kit, from Inuvik, a two-year-old pup whose eyes will dazzle you.