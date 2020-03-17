Yellowknife's Snowcastle staying open in daytime, admission free

Snowking's Winter Festival says its Snowcastle on Yellowknife Bay will remain open in daytimes, with admission fees now waived.

The festival was forced last week to cancel evening performances on the advice of the chief public health officer, as they would have involved indoor gatherings of many people in the Snowcastle's great hall.

However, the castle has remained open from 12-5pm Tuesday to Sunday. On Tuesday morning, organizers said they would be staying open each daytime.

"Based on the recommendations of the NWT’s chief public health officer, and after fulsome discussions among our board of directors, we have decided to stay the course and keep the Snowcastle open," read a statement from organizers.

"Because we have no programming, admission fees will be waived for the remainder of the festival. Entrance will be by donation, cash only.

"We are relying on the public to make decisions that are best for their own health, and that of their loved ones."

The festival urged anyone who has recently arrived back in Canada from elsewhere, or who is sick, to follow current medical advice and self-isolate away from the castle.

"We would also like it to be known that we respectfully decline anyone who would like to fundraise on our behalf," the statement added.

"One of the many things we love about this community is how supportive we are to one another when times get hard, but we would rather those efforts be focused elsewhere right now.

"If you want to support us, come on down to the castle, go down the slide, and maybe make a donation. Let us all take care of each other in these troubled times."