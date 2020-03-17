Police seek suspect after armed robbery at YK's Circle K

Police in Yellowknife are asking for the public's help in tracing a suspect after an armed robbery at the city's Circle K convenience store and gas station.

Circle K, on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue opposite the CBC, was previously Wink's and Mac's. An armed robbery was reported just after 12:40am in the early hours of Tuesday.

"A man entered the store brandishing a knife while demanding money and cigarettes from the clerk," RCMP said in a news release.

"The clerk complied and the man left with a small amount of money and cigarettes."

Police said no images of the incident from security cameras were immediately available.

The suspect was described as a man around 5 ft 8 in tall with a slender build.

At the time of the incident he was said to be wearing a black jacket and pants, a baseball cap with red lettering, and sunglasses, with the lower portion of his face covered.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.