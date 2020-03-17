Fort Smith opens Covid-19 offsite clinic, open seven days a week

Starting Wednesday, Fort Smith is opening an offsite sick clinic for people with Covid-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The clinic will be held at the Anglican Church Hall, running from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Friday, then from 12pm until 4pm on weekends.

In an advisory, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said the offsite clinic will replace home visits for screening.

People with questions about the Covid-19 virus can call the 24-hour public health cell numbers for the community: 867-621-2233 or 867-872-0562.

“Individuals that are experiencing significant symptoms such as shortness of breath or worsening conditions, and feel that they need immediate care, should call the health centre at 872-6212 before presenting to the facility,” the health authority requested.