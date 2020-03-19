Beluga Jamboree, Totally Arctic Wrestling among April events suspended

Events in Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik were cancelled on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues, while a Yellowknife tourist attraction shut its doors.

The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk said its Beluga Jamboree, initially scheduled for April 17-20, could no longer go ahead and would be cancelled. "This decision does not come lightly but the health and safety of our residents is our first priority," read a statement.

A "modified jamboree" will instead be held as a Facebook live broadcast, in which a jamboree king and queen will be crowned, the hamlet said. The broadcast will take place on March 27 at 7pm.

Totally Arctic Wrestling, the Inuvik-based wrestling promotion recently established in part by Cabin Radio's Dez Loreen, said shows planned for April would now be postponed.

Shows on April 24 in Inuvik and April 26 in Tuktoyaktuk will now not take place. Inuvik tickets will be honoured at a subsequent show scheduled for June 19, organizers said.

Meanwhile, in Yellowknife, the owner of the Aurora Emporium art gallery said her business was closing as there were too many people coming in.

Jeanne Morrison said her Franklin Avenue store was "the epicentre of tourists that come in for gifts" and would close indefinitely for safety reasons.

Canadian Tire in Yellowknife, in keeping with other stores nationwide, will operate reduced hours from Friday.

The store's new hours will be 8:30am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 6pm on Sunday. The first hour of business each day is reserved for seniors and those who are immunocompromised.

Auto service hours remain unchanged.