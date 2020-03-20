Watch: Need company? Here's every pet available at the NWT SPCA

Social distancing and self-isolation can be a pretty lonely experience at times. We're trying hard to help that at Cabin Radio, but these guys are even better at the job.

If you'd like some extra company, there are dogs and cats at Yellowknife's NWT SPCA who would love to come hang out with you. You can choose to foster a pet for a little while or apply to adopt them outright.

For the 21st and final episode of Pet Project season three, we ask SPCA vet Michelle for some Covid-19 guidance when it comes to pets – and then take you on a tour of the dogs and cats waiting for someone to give them some love.

To find out more or to make an enquiry about fostering or adopting, visit the NWT SCPA website.