Diavik sends some workers home with pay but remains in operation

The NWT's Diavik diamond mine is sending some workers from smaller communities home with pay but is otherwise maintaining operations, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The neighbouring Ekati mine announced its indefinite closure in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, with some employees told it could be four months before the Dominion Diamond-operated mine is able to resume operations.

Ekati workers were told a "work stoppage" would be declared and they would not receive pay while the mine is under a suspension.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson said Diavik – operated by Rio Tinto – would not yet take the same course of action and "continues to operate at full capacity, while closely monitoring the impacts of Covid-19."

The spokesperson said: "We have taken the proactive step of putting employees who reside in 12 isolated communities on paid leave. This measure will help to reduce risks for these communities.

"Other steps we are taking include asking all employees not go to work if they feel unwell or believe they have been exposed to the virus, self-isolation for any team members who have travelled overseas, the cancellation of all non-business critical travel to site, and health screenings to reduce the possibility of transmission to our sites."

Like other mines, Diavik recently began screening workers before they board flights to the mine site.

Around 50 workers are being sent home. They will remain on full pay, Diavik said.

Communities affected in the NWT are Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Fort Simpson, Gamètì, Jean Marie River, Łutselkʼe, Tulita, Wekweètì, and Whatì.

In Nunavut, communities involved are Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, and Kugluktuk.

The measure is currently in effect until at least April 14.