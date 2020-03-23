WestJet operating one daily YK-Calgary flight from now on

WestJet has joined Air Canada and others in stripping back its domestic flight schedule, reducing the number of services into and out of Yellowknife.

Until further notice, there will be one daily WestJet flight from Calgary to Yellowknife and back. All other WestJet flights to and from the NWT are cancelled.

The airline said it was "committed to keeping critical economic lifelines open" but had to drop half of its domestic schedule as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wipe out demand for air travel.

"We have proudly served Canadians for more than 24 years and we are committed to providing them critical economic connectivity during this difficult time," said Ed Sims, WestJet's president and chief executive, in a statement.

"Frequency may be reduced, but we pledge to be there for Canadians as long as possible to keep connections open and vital goods moving across our country."

Air Canada has already taken similar action, dropping its Yellowknife-Calgary route starting Monday and terminating its Yellowknife-Vancouver service from the end of March onward. The Yellowknife-Edmonton route so far remains unaffected.

Canadian North has dropped the frequency of its route between Inuvik, Yellowknife, and Edmonton.

Within the NWT, airlines like Air Tindi have been forced to make drastic cuts to their schedule and staffing in a bid to remain operational.

The NWT government says it is raising the issue of how to help preserve northern airlines with the federal government.

Meanwhile, larger airports in the territory have made adjustments as all returning passengers are told to self-isolate in one of Yellowknife, Hay River, Inuvik, or Fort Smith.

Yellowknife Airport lowered its customs gates on the weekend as the NWT's border closure was announced, sealing off the main arrivals hall. Desks and chairs have been laid out for people to fill out self-isolation plans and submit them to health officials.