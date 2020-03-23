Northwestel refiles request to waive northern overage fees

Northwestel, northern Canada's dominant internet provider, has sent the CRTC a new request for permission to drop all data overage charges for most residents in March and April.

The company wants to remove the overage charges because many residents are working from home during increasingly severe restrictions on movement brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As it holds such a dominant position in the North, Northwestel is the only internet provider in Canada whose packages are federally regulated. That's why the company has to ask the CRTC for permission to change its packages, even if the change is to reduce or eliminate the fees it charges.

Northwestel first applied to waive the overage charges last week. However, its application at the time stated it would only do so if the CRTC agreed to other conditions.

One of those conditions was reinstating a subsidy to Northwestel of around $6 million over two years from a national fund – payments the regulator had previously decided to phase out.

The CRTC said that application wasn't acceptable, telling Northwestel to apply again "without preconditions" to get the overage waiver in place, then worry about the $6 million and other issues later on.

The new application, posted to the CRTC's website on Monday, appears to comply with that request.

In a letter to CRTC executive director Chris Seidl, Northwestel chief financial officer Stan Thompson confirms the company will waive data overage fees for terrestrial residential customers for March and April if the new application gets the regulator's approval.

Residents in communities connected by satellite won't have their fees waived – Northwestel has previously said it's not technically possible to offer them the same relief – but they will have an extra 100 GB added to their package for each month.

The NWT communities on satellite are Colville Lake, Gamètì, Łutselkʼe, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Sambaa K'e, Ulukhaktok, and Wekweètì.

"This provides our customers with additional flexibility to manage their internet usage more effectively in light of the current situation with Covid-19," Thompson writes.

"Northern Canadians, especially those located in our major centres, are being directed to work from home and reduce social contact just like the rest of Canada."

Northwestel notes southern providers like Rogers and Telus have already taken similar action. Those providers are not federally regulated as they don't have the same dominant position in their markets, so they did not have to apply to the CRTC.

The latest letter from Thompson to Seidl includes none of the caveats found in last week's application, in which Northwestel made clear its proposal to waive overage charges was contingent on the CRTC agreeing to reinstate its subsidy.

The CRTC has yet to publish a response to the latest application.