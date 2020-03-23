Government of the Northwest Territories website crashes

The website of the NWT government went down on Monday afternoon, with pages across departments unreachable from shortly after 2pm.

Attempts to access the GNWT website returned a network error message. Key webpages with information about coronavirus and the NWT's border closure were unreachable.

"A communication error occurred," the automated error message read.

"The web server may be down, too busy, or experiencing other problems preventing it from responding to requests.

"You may wish to try again at a later time."

The website of the NWT's health authority similarly did not respond.

The cause of the outage, reported by a number of residents, was not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the territorial government said technicians were working to fix the problem.

The NWT government's self-isolation form, to be completed by all residents returning to the territory from elsewhere, remained accessible as it is hosted by a third-party private company.

For general questions about Covid-19 you can contact covid@gov.nt.ca while the website is unavailable (and at any other time). For questions on self-isolating, contact protectnwt@gov.nt.ca or 1-833-378-8297.