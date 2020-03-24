Government of the Northwest Territories website back in service

The website of the NWT government, entirely unavailable for most of Monday afternoon and evening, was functional once again as of early Tuesday morning.

Attempts to access the GNWT website returned a network error message from 2pm on Monday onward. Key webpages with information about coronavirus and the NWT's border closure were unreachable.

"A communication error occurred," the automated error message read.

"The web server may be down, too busy, or experiencing other problems preventing it from responding to requests.

"You may wish to try again at a later time."

The website of the NWT's health authority similarly did not respond.

The cause of the outage, reported by a number of residents, was not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the territorial government said technicians were working to fix the problem.

The NWT government's self-isolation form, to be completed by all residents returning to the territory from elsewhere, remained accessible as it is hosted by a third-party private company.

Shortly after midnight, the website was once again loading normally.

For general questions about Covid-19 you can contact covid@gov.nt.ca while the website is unavailable (and at any other time). For questions on self-isolating, contact protectnwt@gov.nt.ca or 1-833-378-8297.