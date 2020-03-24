Police say overdue hunters found safe near MacKay Lake

The disappearance of two hunters from Hay River and Łutselk’e nearly triggered a search and rescue mission after they were separated from their group in bad weather.

The two men, taking part in a caribou hunt near MacKay Lake, were reported missing by satellite phone on Sunday morning but ultimately found safe and well hours later.

They had been expected back at their base camp on Saturday evening.

When neither of the men returned that night, other members of the group used a satellite phone to call in assistance from RCMP the next morning.

RCMP started to organize a search and rescue operation with the caribou hunting group and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

However, the hunting group managed to locate the men by 1:30pm that day.

“The recent weather conditions once again demonstrated how plans can change unexpectedly. Please ensure you are well-prepared for adverse weather or mechanical issues,” said Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel in a news release.