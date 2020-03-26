Police ask for help locating Yellowknife 24-year-old

A 24-year-old Yellowknife man hasn't been seen since Sunday, RCMP said as they launched a public appeal for help establishing his whereabouts.

Police said on Thursday an "ongoing investigation [had] revealed that Napatchie Noah has not been seen by friends or family since March 22," adding that investigation had "reached the point of requesting the public's assistance."

He was last seen in the Yellowknife area but no further detail is available.

Noah is described as a 5 ft 8 in Indigenous man weighing 165 lbs with short, black hair and brown eyes.

"We are asking the public to help us locate Napatchie Noah to ensure his well-being,” said Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP's operations manager.

If you can help, call the detachment at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.