Police say Yellowknife 24-year-old reported missing has been found

A 24-year-old Yellowknife man who was the subject of a public appeal by RCMP earlier in the week has now been located, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the man had been reporting after an "ongoing investigation" revealed he had not been seen by family or friends since March 22.

By Saturday, RCMP said he had been located "safe and sound."

The man's identity has been removed from this report as it is no longer a matter of public concern.