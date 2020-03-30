Thanking NWT coaches from the Arctic Winter Games that never was

This month, thousands of athletes should have spent a week in Whitehorse competing in the Arctic Winter Games. Coronavirus meant it never happened.

We still want to thank the NWT coaches who put so much time and energy into training the territory’s youth for the experience, even though they never got to see their athletes compete.

This is the last of four videos celebrating Team NT’s coaches. In this video, meet Holly Jones in Inuvik and Chuck Lirette in Hay River, together helping kids learn biathlon.

These videos are brought to you in partnership with NWT & NU Lotteries. When you play, everyone plays.