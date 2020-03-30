Northview will ‘reach a solution’ with tenants who can’t pay

The Northwest Territories’ largest landlord has told tenants to get in touch if they are “suffering financial hardship” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and are unable to pay rent.

Northview is the landlord for more than 1,000 residential units in the NWT alongside a number of retail outlets and office-based businesses, particularly in Yellowknife.

In a letter distributed to some Yellowknife residential tenants between Friday and Monday, the company said it would “work with [tenants] to reach a solution” if people had lost their jobs or suffered financial difficulty related to the pandemic.

There was no further detail regarding the measures that might be taken to assist tenants.

Northview added it would not increase anyone’s rent and had postponed increases due to come into effect on April 1.

“We remain committed to providing essential services and keeping you safe at home,” the company stated.

Northview says it has stepped up cleaning efforts across its properties.

Earlier in the month, Northview commercial tenant and Yellowknife city councillor Stacie Smith challenged this, arguing she felt the YK Centre mall was not being kept clean.

Smith had called on Northview to “allow some leniency” when it came to tenants unable to pay their full rent bill for the month.

Northview’s latest position, in Monday’s letter, represents a softening of its initial stance.

The company originally told some tenants their rent payments would “remain as-is” during the crisis, with no mention of possible supports.