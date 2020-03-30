Overnight armed standoff in Ndilǫ ended peacefully, say RCMP

A man in Ndilǫ surrendered to police following an all-night standoff after which five weapons were seized, RCMP said on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Police said the 49-year-old, who has not been named, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

RCMP said they were dispatched just before midnight on Friday after reports the man had “barricaded himself in a residence with a firearm.”

In a statement, police said officers “secured a perimeter around the residence and began communicating with the man, who indicated that he had access to firearms.”

A crisis negotiation team and police dog unit were involved in the all-night operation, RCMP stated.

“After several hours of negotiations throughout the night, around 6am the next day, the matter was resolved peacefully and the man surrendered to police without further incident,” read Monday’s news release.

“Police seized five firearms from the residence. No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.”