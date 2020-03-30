Yellowknife Police lay charges over alleged axe incident at Sunridge Place Last updated: March 30, 2020 at 3:40pm Ollie WilliamsMarch 30, 2020 RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio Police have charged a Yellowknife man over an incident last week said to have involved an axe at the city’s Sunridge Place apartment building. More than half a dozen RCMP vehicles surrounded the building on 51A Avenue last Tuesday evening. After a standoff lasting a number of hours, a man was arrested at around midnight. Police have not publicly commented on exactly what took place, referring only to an individual who was “armed and barricaded.” Advertisement. However, a tenant of the building told Cabin Radio he saw a man with an axe “chopping away at the door” of a nearby apartment before retreating to a separate unit – eventually being dislodged with the help of police-deployed flash-bangs or “diversion devices.” On Monday, RCMP announced they had charged a man in connection with what happened that night. Police identified the man as Lance Kristensen, a 29-year-old, who is next due in court on June 23. RCMP said Kristensen faces two counts of uttering threats, one of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one of mischief under $5,000.Advertisement. Last week, police said: “This was a single, isolated incident and the public was not believed to be at risk at the time.” Advertisement. Related