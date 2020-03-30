Yellowknife

Police lay charges over alleged axe incident at Sunridge Place

RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020
RCMP vehicles outside the Sunridge Place apartment building on March 24, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Police have charged a Yellowknife man over an incident last week said to have involved an axe at the city’s Sunridge Place apartment building.

More than half a dozen RCMP vehicles surrounded the building on 51A Avenue last Tuesday evening. After a standoff lasting a number of hours, a man was arrested at around midnight.

Police have not publicly commented on exactly what took place, referring only to an individual who was “armed and barricaded.”

However, a tenant of the building told Cabin Radio he saw a man with an axe “chopping away at the door” of a nearby apartment before retreating to a separate unit – eventually being dislodged with the help of police-deployed flash-bangs or “diversion devices.”

On Monday, RCMP announced they had charged a man in connection with what happened that night.

Police identified the man as Lance Kristensen, a 29-year-old, who is next due in court on June 23.

RCMP said Kristensen faces two counts of uttering threats, one of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one of mischief under $5,000.

Last week, police said: “This was a single, isolated incident and the public was not believed to be at risk at the time.”

