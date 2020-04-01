Lengthy police operation draws to close on Fort Smith’s Calder Ave

RCMP officers spent much of Tuesday carrying out an operation lasting well into the evening on Fort Smith’s Calder Avenue. The apparent standoff appears to have ended.

One eyewitness described police surrounding a house by mid-afternoon with a police dog unit present. The incident took place near the avenue’s intersection with Whooping Crane Crescent.

Sections of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road were closed off while police responded.

It’s not yet clear what exactly took place or whether anyone has been apprehended. An update is expected on Wednesday.

Armed officers in tactical apparel were visible on the street.

In a brief statement at 4:15pm on Tuesday, RCMP in the NWT said: “Fort Smith RCMP are advising that there is a situation unfolding in the area of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road.

“Police are asking people to stay away from this area. For those that are already in the area, police are asking people to stay inside.

“More information will be released later.”

Police remained at the house well into Tuesday evening. A fire truck and ambulance supporting RCMP at the scene were stood down at 9pm, followed soon after by police.

Residents of the town have been concerned since, on Monday night, two teenagers reported being threatened by three people in a vehicle while walking home.

Cabin Radio understands the teenagers reported being asked to hand over their phones and passwords but were not otherwise harmed.

RCMP officers in tactical apparel outside a house in Fort Smith on March 31, 2020.

A submitted photo of RCMP vehicles on Fort Smith’s Calder Avenue on March 31, 2020.