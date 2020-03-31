RCMP ask residents to stay away during Fort Smith operation

A number of RCMP officers are carrying out an operation on Fort Smith’s Calder Avenue, residents of the area reported on Tuesday afternoon.

One eyewitness described police surrounding a house with a police dog unit present. The incident appeared to be taking place near the avenue’s intersection with Whooping Crane Crescent.

Sections of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road were closed off while police responded.

Armed officers in tactical apparel were visible on the street.

In a brief statement at 4:15pm on Tuesday, RCMP in the NWT said: “Fort Smith RCMP are advising that there is a situation unfolding in the area of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road.

“Police are asking people to stay away from this area. For those that are already in the area, police are asking people to stay inside.

“More information will be released later.”

Residents of the town have been concerned since, on Monday night, two teenagers reported being threatened by three people in a vehicle while walking home.

Cabin Radio understands the teenagers reported being asked to hand over their phones and passwords but were not otherwise harmed.

More follows.

RCMP officers in tactical apparel outside a house in Fort Smith on March 31, 2020.