RCMP investigate reported aggravated assault on YK’s 53 Street

Police tape outside an apartment building on Yellowknife's 53 Street on March 31, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

RCMP in Yellowknife say they are investigating a reported aggravated assault on a downtown street earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place outside an apartment building at 5020 53 Street, known locally as both Greylyn Manor and Grayling Manor. Police say a person found at the scene was taken by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Their condition is said not to be life-threatening.

“RCMP are still investigating the incident and no suspect has been arrested at the moment,” read a short statement from a police spokesperson.

“RCMP believe this is an isolated incident.”

Police said more information would be provided once available.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.

