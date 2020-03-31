Yellowknife RCMP investigate reported aggravated assault on YK’s 53 Street Last updated: March 31, 2020 at 5:28pm Ollie WilliamsMarch 31, 2020 Police tape outside an apartment building on Yellowknife's 53 Street on March 31, 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio RCMP in Yellowknife say they are investigating a reported aggravated assault on a downtown street earlier on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place outside an apartment building at 5020 53 Street, known locally as both Greylyn Manor and Grayling Manor. Police say a person found at the scene was taken by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital. Their condition is said not to be life-threatening.Advertisement. “RCMP are still investigating the incident and no suspect has been arrested at the moment,” read a short statement from a police spokesperson. “RCMP believe this is an isolated incident.” Police said more information would be provided once available. Emily Blake contributed reporting.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related