Inuvik RCMP in unusual appeal over December building damage

RCMP in Inuvik have asked anyone to come forward who may know more about “an alleged mischief incident” that damaged a Mackenzie Road apartment building.

The incident dates back to December. Police are trying to figure out who might have tampered with the building’s gas line, causing a pipe to break.

“On the morning of December 21, 2019, an Inuvik RCMP patrol came upon a large volume of water coming from an apartment building on Mackenzie Road,” read a police news release issued on Wednesday.

“The water was flooding the road and sidewalk and appeared to be coming from the main water pipe, which had cracked due to freezing.”

The building’s owner believes the gas line was turned off between December 19 and 20, police said. A scan of surveillance cameras in the area turned up nothing.

“The apartment building sustained extensive damage following this incident,” said police on Wednesday.

“The investigation has reached the stage of Inuvik RCMP requesting public assistance to anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the incident.”

Police did not identify the specific building but did ask for anyone to come forward who “witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Mackenzie Road and Kingmingya Road between December 19 and 20.”

If you think you saw something, call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.