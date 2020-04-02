NACC closes for the season, ending hope of shows in May and June

The Northern Arts and Cultural Centre is calling off the remainder of its 2019-20 season, saying it had no choice as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The centre, known as NACC, is a driving force behind the NWT’s performing arts. Performances set to take place in March and April had already been cancelled.

On Wednesday, the centre said in a statement remaining shows in May and June would now also be scrapped or rescheduled.

“It is a difficult decision but one that puts the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff first,” the statement read.

May and June performances may be cancelled outright or could be moved to the following season “depending on the schedule of the performers,” NACC said.

Credits for future shows or full refunds will be made available – email the box office if you’re affected.

NACC had already launched a fundraiser to help eight NWT artists who were taking part in a mentorship program run by the centre when the pandemic hit. As of Thursday, $1,675 had been raised.

“NACC is working diligently behind the scenes to be ready to open when the time is right,” Wednesday’s statement concluded.