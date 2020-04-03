Two men face drugs charges after early-morning Inuvik arrests

Two men in Inuvik have been charged after police reported finding them in possession of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $5,000 in cash said to be related to trafficked drugs.

Adar Mahad Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Saskatoon, and Aaron Kay, a 38-year-old from Inuvik, are both charged with possessing drugs for trafficking, possessing property over $5,000 obtained by crime, and possessing a controlled substance.

Mohamed is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Inuvik RCMP said they were called to a disturbance on Boot Lake Road early on the morning of Wednesday, April 1, where they found the men with cash and drug paraphernalia. Police said a subsequent investigation led them to find crack cocaine.

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on April 5, while Kay is scheduled to appear in court in Inuvik on August 31.

“We will not tolerate outside drug dealers coming into our community to prey upon our vulnerable people,” stated Staff Sergeant Grant Thom, Inuvik RCMP’s detachment commander, in a news release.