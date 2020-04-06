Man passes away near Kakisa after apparent ice accident, say RCMP

Police in Hay River say a man has passed away in the area of Tathlina Lake, south of the community of Kakisa, after apparently falling through ice.

The 79-year-old was found by officers after they received a call on Sunday afternoon and reached the area by snowmobile, supported by colleagues from Fort Providence.

“Evidence suggests the man was standing on a frozen pond when the ice broke and he fell into the water,” an RCMP spokesperson wrote on Monday.

“The death is believed to be non-suspicious.”

The Office of the Chief Coroner has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

The man has yet to be publicly identified.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Sergeant Brandon Humbke, commander of the Hay River RCMP detachment, in a statement.

“This tragic event reminds us all to be cautious when we go on the land, especially with the arrival of spring. Ice thickness on waterways can change rapidly, potentially causing dangerous situations.”