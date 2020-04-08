Michelle Larocque contacts family, RCMP confirm she is found

Yellowknife RCMP have confirmed Michelle Larocque, a 40-year-old Yellowknife woman reported missing earlier this week, has been located.

Larocque had been active on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening, while family members reported she had been in touch.

Responding to an enquiry from Cabin Radio on Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed: “The missing 40-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week has been located.”

Police added: “Yellowknife RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this file.”

Michelle’s name will be removed from this report after a period of 24 hours, as her details will no longer be a matter of public interest.