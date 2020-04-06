RCMP ask for help to find missing Yellowknife woman

Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone who has seen Michelle Larocque to contact them.

Larocque is reported missing from Yellowknife but police think she may be near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

She is 40 years old and is described as 5 ft 6 in tall, 150 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she might be driving a white GMC truck.

RCMP did not say how long she has been missing, nor what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, use nwtnutips.com (click on “submit a web tip”), or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.