Yellowknife 40-year-old contacts family, RCMP confirm she is found

Yellowknife RCMP have confirmed a 40-year-old Yellowknife woman reported missing earlier this week has been located.

The woman had been active on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening, while family members reported she had been in touch.

Responding to an enquiry from Cabin Radio on Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed: “The missing 40-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week has been located.”

Police added: “Yellowknife RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this file.”

The woman’s name and picture have been removed from this report as her details are no longer a matter of public interest.