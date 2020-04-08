‘I’ll be very surprised if we open on time.’ The latest on NWT parks

There remains no decision on how the NWT’s parks will respond to the coronavirus pandemic, a week before the territory’s campground reservation system is due to open.

Last week, the territorial government said it was “evaluating options regarding the opening of territorial parks.” Other parks, like those in British Columbia, have already banned camping until at least the end of May.

Parks in the NWT are due to begin opening for the season from May 15.

“I would be very surprised if we actually do open our parks on time,” Tom Colosimo, regional superintendent for the South Slave, told Hay River town councillors in a live-streamed meeting on Monday.

“It’s April now, can we open May 15? I don’t know what that’ll mean.”

Colosimo said the main consideration is how to keep both members of the public and staff safe.

“Some difficult decisions will have to be made,” he said.

“We do realize that people need to get out, need to walk and if we close our parks, close all the sites, people are just going to go anyway.

“So how can we do that – implement programs, signage, some supervision that is safe – [so] we’re not doing things that cause people to not be safe?”

Colosimo noted that Parks Canada has already closed any areas where people might congregate, like picnic tables, encouraging people instead to use open spaces where physical distancing is easier.

“We’re hoping to get some direction from the chief public health officer and our minister as to what our future direction will be,” he said.

In its statement last week, the territory’s Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment (ITI) – which controls parks – said it supported “healthy outdoor activities with appropriate social distancing” but acknowledged contact between people needed to be limited, even outdoors.

The draw for extended stays at Prelude Lake and Reid Lake has already been postponed.

“As decisions are made we will make them known to the public,” read ITI’s statement. “Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time.”