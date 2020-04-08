NWT winter road to diamond mines closes for the season

The winter road leading from the Ingraham Trail to the Northwest Territories’ diamond mines has officially closed for the season.

Mike Lowing, the winter road’s director of operations, issued a brief notice on Wednesday confirming the road’s closure – and warning the public to stay away.

“Operations and maintenance of the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road have stopped for the 2020

season,” Lowing wrote.

“The winter road is no longer being maintained and has become unsafe for public travel.

“Portions of the road have become impassable due to snowfall and deteriorating portages. The winter road is now blocked and not open to vehicle traffic.”

The road opened at the end of January and just under 8,000 loads had been expected to make the trip north.

However, the Ekati mine suspended operations in mid-March as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Diavik and Gahcho Kué mines remain operational.