You can’t come see her art. It’ll come to you on your phone directory.

Yellowknife artist Robyn Scott’s work will decorate your next phone directory. Right now, she says, that’s a rare positive in an otherwise difficult time.

“I’m excited. I’ve been sitting on this for months,” Scott said this week as Northwestel announced her artwork has been chosen for the company’s 2020-21 directory in the territory.

“Honestly, it’s a little anti-climactic. The win in itself is so exciting and incredibly validating. I’m honoured to be chosen

“But there was supposed to be a ceremony and a big release and a presentation. That kind-of sums up this entire time period for me.”

Scott has seen a collaborative art show planned for May wiped off the calendar as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

A planned showcase of her work at the Snowcastle in March never happened.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I know Northwestel is doing all it can to bring awareness to it,” said Scott of the directory launch.

“I had hoped to be able to use this to boost my career as an artist and pursue other creative opportunities on the horizon. None of those are really happening right now.

“As individual artists, a lot of us are seeing dramatic loss of income. There are some relief opportunities out there in the world, but this is new for everybody.”