Second NWT patient officially recovers from Covid-19

Two of the five people to have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories have now recovered, the territorial government said on Monday.

The first recovery was announced on Friday, April 3. The second was shown in updated testing statistics recently published to the NWT government’s website.

“I’m happy to announce that as of today, the NWT now has two recovered cases,” tweeted Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola on Monday afternoon.

Case number one, a Yellowknife resident who tested positive after travelling through British Columbia and Alberta, was the first to recover.

Which of the remaining four cases has become the second to recover was not immediately confirmed.

The four outstanding cases include two in Yellowknife, one in Fort Resolution subsequently transferred to Yellowknife for treatment, and one in Inuvik.

To be deemed recovered in the NWT, patients must take two Covid-19 tests 24 hours apart and have both come back negative.

The pace of testing in the territory has slowed markedly in recent days according to territorial government data.

In the past seven days – which included a holiday weekend – the NWT published an average of 27 test results daily.

That compares to an average of around 60 results per day for each of the two weeks prior.

As of Monday, there had been 1,448 negative tests for Covid-19 in the NWT. Thirty-three test results are still pending.