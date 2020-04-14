NWT’s chief coroner investigating death of infant in Yellowknife

The Northwest Territories’ chief coroner has confirmed the death of an infant in Yellowknife over the past weekend is being investigated.

Few details are available about the incident. The NWT’s chief coroner, Cathy Menard, told Cabin Radio by email an investigation was under way.

Menard said she “strongly encouraged” that there be no speculation “on any cause, nor [any link] to the current health pandemic situation.”

Investigations into sudden or unexpected deaths are common practice – in the NWT, 118 coroners’ investigations were carried out in 2018.

Coroners hold such investigations to identify the deceased, the circumstances of the death, and the ultimate cause of death.