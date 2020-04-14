Fort Good Hope police seize alcohol from snowmobiler

RCMP in Fort Good Hope stopped a snowmobiler over the weekend, seizing two-dozen 375-ml vodka bottles and a dozen beer cans she was carrying.

Fort Good Hope has permanent liquor restrictions in place. One limits people to a maximum of 1,140 ml of hard alcohol and a dozen cans of beer in their possession at once. The 24 vodka bottles totalled 9,000 ml.

Police said the woman was intercepted around midnight on Saturday while officers carried out check stops at different roads and trails leading into the community.

The 34-year-old, who has not been named, is facing charges. An investigation is taking place.

“The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption,” said detachment commander Sgt Steve Huff in an news release, adding it was “not a victimless crime.”

Residents concerned about people bootlegging alcohol into their communities can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.