RCMP lay charges over apparent ramming of Highway 7 gate

Police in the Northwest Territories have charged two Fort Liard residents after a vehicle reportedly rammed the gate closing Highway 7 to traffic to and from British Columbia.

A gate has been placed across the highway since March to shut down passenger traffic between BC and the NWT. Instead, the territory’s pandemic-related border closures demand drivers reroute via Alberta and Enterprise.

RCMP say they “discovered an act of mischief” at the Highway 7 gate late on Saturday evening, leaving the gate “unsecure.”

“Fort Liard RCMP stopped a vehicle in the area and three residents of Fort Liard were questioned about the incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Subsequent investigation found the vehicle to have extensive damage consistent with having committed the mischief to the border gate. Evidence was seized at the scene and from the vehicle.

“The Department of Infrastructure was notified and the gate has been re-secured. The investigation is continuing. Charges of mischief have been laid against two community members from Fort Liard.”

Police said 24 cans of beers and two bottles of vodka were also seized from the vehicle, in accordance with Fort Liard’s liquor prohibition.

Two residents face charges of mischief. Their identities were not given by police.

Last week, the territorial government said cameras had been placed at the Highway 7 gate to capture video evidence of anyone trying to get around the border closure.

Officials said enforcement at the gate could be stepped up if the cameras proved an insufficient deterrent, but did not elaborate on what stricter measures might be.