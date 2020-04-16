YK Community Foundation doubles number of scholarships

Recognizing many students will be unable to find jobs this summer, the Yellowknife Community Foundation will double the number of scholarships being handed out in 2020.

The foundation said more than 60 scholarships will be awarded in late spring. The deadline to apply for the money is May 15.

“Students across the NWT are facing an unprecedented drop in summer employment opportunities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the foundation’s president, Robin Greig, in a news release.

The scholarships cover a variety of disciplines, including fine and performing arts, healthcare, social work, sports and recreation, leadership, trades, STEM, aviation, finance and management, administration, and second language studies.

To view the full list of scholarships and eligibility requirements, visit this site.