YK Food Bank resumes hampers, donations still not accepted

After a three-week hiatus, the YK Food Bank will resume handing out food hampers on April 19. However, the charity is not yet accepting donations again.

The food bank had announced on March 25 it would not be collecting or distributing food to protect clients and volunteers from Covid-19.

The organization is asking clients to call 765-5003 to make an appointment to pick up their pre-packed hampers at a set time.

“We’re distributing on a very restricted basis out of our warehouse,” explained Coleen McClean-Cham, the volunteer coordinator.

Appointments will be scheduled 10 minutes apart on Sundays between 9am and 12pm. McClean-Cham stressed people need to show up on time as the staggered appointments ensure physical distancing between clients and volunteers.

No one will be allowed inside the warehouse, and there will be no contact between volunteers and clients.

Instead, clients will pick up their hamper from outside the warehouse on 50 Street, at the side entrance to the 50/50 mini mall on the corner of 50 Avenue. Previously, hampers were handed out from the SideDoor Youth Centre.

While appointments will be available every Sunday morning, families are limited to two hampers each month.