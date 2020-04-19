Dettah ice road closing on Sunday at noon, GNWT says

The NWT government says the ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah will formally close for the season on Sunday, April 19, at noon.

The Department of Infrastructure said on Twitter “rapidly warming weather” required the road’s closure. Elsewhere in the NWT, the Liard and Ndulee ice crossings will also close for the season at the same time.

This year, the Dettah ice road managed to last reasonably deep into April.

In both 2016 and 2018, the road made it to April 18 before closing for the season. In 2017, the road closed on April 7 owing to flooding near the shore.

From noon on Sunday it’ll be illegal to drive on what remains of the ice road.

Yellowknife has warmed considerably in the past week, with highs at or above freezing for each of the past five days.