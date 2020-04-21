NWT youth charged with child exploitation, assault

An NWT youth has been charged with distributing intimate images without consent, voyeurism, extortion, assault, and uttering threats.

The youth cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act and RCMP are not releasing where the youth is from to help prevent them from being identified.

The NWT’s RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid the charges on Saturday, April 18 and the investigation is ongoing.

“We want to bring these charges to the public’s attention, to show that our unit can, and will, thoroughly investigate this type of file. We hope that these charges will both prevent this type of crime and provide hope to those who have been victims that there may be justice,” stated Cpl Sandi Nischk, the officer in charge of the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, in a media statement.

RCMP reminded that child exploitation can happen in communities of any size, and encouraged anyone with information on suspicious activity to contact their local detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.