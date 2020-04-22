Yellowknife’s Matthew Gillard drafted by Victoria Royals

Yellowknife 14-year-old Matthew Gillard was selected in the seventh round of the WHL bantam draft by the Victoria Royals on Wednesday.

Gillard, selected 152nd overall, represented the Northwest Territories at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

He currently plays at the Northern Alberta Xtreme hockey academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“This was my first year being exposed to scouts and I’m proud to have been picked,” he told NNSL. “I had no preference on where I wanted to go.”

Gillard was one of 11 players from the same academy drafted in the opening seven rounds on Wednesday, and the only NWT representative.

Last year, Yellowknifers Logan Cunningham and Carter McLeod were selected in the third and eighth rounds respectively.

The draft sees Western Hockey League teams select players who have graduated from bantam.