Demolition of YK’s Northern Frontier Visitors Centre begins

Crews have begun work to tear down Yellowknife’s Northern Frontiers Visitors Centre, which was abandoned over structural stability concerns in 2017.

The building, opposite the territorial legislature, has sat empty since. Work to strip out the interior has begun and the exterior is expected to be torn down by the first week in May.

Wally Schumann, the NWT’s previous infrastructure minister, said last year the work would cost up to $600,000. Ace Enterprises won the demolition contract in December with a bid of $225,460.

Schumann argued at the time the demolition fee was small compared to the estimated cost of salvaging still-undamaged portions of the building, which he said would cost $2.7 million – in addition to nearly $650,000 already assigned to repairs, monitoring, and design costs.

Demolition of the building had an NWT government-imposed deadline of May 31.

What will happen to the site after the building is removed has yet to be determined.

There remains no public plan to create a new information centre for tourists in Yellowknife. A temporary centre exists on the lower level of City Hall, though the pandemic means the city’s tourism industry is effectively closed for the time being.

Last fall, a report commissioned by the City of Yellowknife recommended relocating a future information centre downtown to generate more foot traffic for surrounding businesses and attractions.

The report analyzed cellphone location data for the Northern Frontier Visitors Centre for the four years leading up to its closure. Authors of the report said the majority of people went straight from their hotels to the centre and back again, without passing through Yellowknife’s downtown.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.