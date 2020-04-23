Former NWT deputy minister charged with aggravated assault

A former deputy minister of the NWT government’s Department of Lands has been charged in connection with an aggravated assault.

According to territorial court documents, Willard Hagen was charged with one count of aggravated assault after another man was wounded in an incident in Yellowknife on February 28.

The charge has not been proven in court and Hagen has not yet entered a plea.

Hagen resigned from his position as deputy minister in September 2019 after publishing a controversial statement online about Kevin O’Reilly, who was then running for re-election as MLA for Frame Lake.

Hagen had been appointed to the position in May 2016 by then-premier Bob McLeod.

Cabin Radio contacted Hagen on Wednesday for comment. He had not responded by the time of publication. His lawyer declined to comment.

Hagen’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.