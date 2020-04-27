Man who fled scene wanted in relation to fatal crash

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP are asking for help finding Steven Theriault, 44, who police believe was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 3 and killed a female passenger last Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for Theriault’s arrest regarding his possible role in the fatal accident. RCMP accuse Theriault of fleeing the scene along with another male passenger.

Police said they are also concerned Theriault needs to see a doctor as they believe he was injured in the accident.

Theriault, from Behchokǫ̀, is a First Nations male described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 8 in tall and weighs 230 pounds.

“So far, attempts to locate Steven Theriault have been unsuccessful,” said police in a news release. RCMP said they believe he may still be in the NWT or may have left for Alberta.

In an earlier news release, police stated they believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident, which took place 15 km south of Behchokǫ̀ near Mosquito Creek.

Police think five people were in the vehicle. Two others were taken to Yellowknife’s hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life threatening, while the woman was found deceased at the scene.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Theriault or the other unnamed, missing passenger is asked to call the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 867-392-1111.

You can call Crime Stoppers if you want to stay anonymous using 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.

Police are also asking anyone who was travelling along Highway 3 at around 5pm on April 22, who witnessed the incident, to contact the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP.